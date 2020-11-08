The Hausen Effect: A legacy to remember

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “I think he can play in the NBA, and I didn’t think I’d ever say that about a kid I’ve coached, just because those guys don’t exactly run through here,” Amarillo Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Pillion said about Amarillo high school junior Brendan Hausen.
The reason Pillion has made such a bold statement is because Hausen’s such a bold athlete, and in just two years, the starting varsity guard has climbed his way up to eighth all-time in most career points throughout the school’s 131-years of existence.
Hausen also is one of the highest ranked and rated recruits to ever play ball and come out of all of West Texas.
However, if you want to understand how a kid born and raised in Amarillo became one of the biggest recruits in college basketball, you have to start your day the same time as he does, which happens to be around 5:30 every morning. As other kids are sleeping, Hausen’s work day is just getting started, rolling out of bed, splashing water on his face, and preparing for an intense day of training.
For Hausen, basketball is a science, and his game is the experiment. Every dribble, every shot, every basket will be tested and improved. It’s his own version of the scientific method, because that’s what this all is. An experiment that could produce something great.
“His work ethic at shooting the basketball, getting shots up is obvious, but the weight room, his diet, his stretching, being a teenager, going to bed and getting plenty of rest, it’s of the charts,” Pillion said.
Hausen cares so much because he wants to make sure nothing gets in his way of accomplishing his life’s goal.
“It would mean the world, just another chance to play basketball but at the highest level,” Hausen said about getting to play in the NBA. “It’s always been my dream, and to go be able to make money and do my job like that, that would be amazing.”
Sure, its' every kid’s dream to play a professional sport. For Hausen, it’s more than a dream. It’s a calling that’s existed since he was just a little kid.
“He has grown up in the gym,” Brendan’s mother, Stefanie Hausen said. “I coached a little while at Amarillo high. Brendan was a baby and my mom would bring him to all the games there. He’s a gym rat, he was born to play it, and he just plays with a passion, so for me, it’s very enjoyable for me to go out and watch him play just the way that he plays.”
Now Hausen has a little ways to go before he starts going up against the best basketball players in the world, but that’s what his time here in Amarillo is for.
“Obviously we wanna win another district championship, go back-to-back, and we’re chasing that state championship,” Hausen said of his goals while playing for Amarillo. “We got a great group, we got a hungry group. I think the talent we have, the work we put in, the sky is the limit. I think we can get it done.”
Desire is only part of Hausen’s experiment and equation though. The biggest variable is the amount of talent he has.
“His ability to shoot the ball, this may sound over the top, but I don’t think there’s a better shooter in the country at the high school level,” Pillion said of Hausen’s skill. “So no, I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve seen some great players come through the city of Amarillo, but his ability to make shots, you know, we do shooting drills and I’m having to make things up to challenge him because what’s always been norm is not the norm.”
In his freshman year, Hausen averaged 53-percent from the field, 80-percent from the free throw line and 13.4 points per game. He immediately was dubbed a leader on the court and team.
“Obviously, the first day I walked on campus as a freshman, [Pillion] told me, ‘you’re different, but I need you to get other guys to be different with you. I need you to take us to the next level,'” Hausen said.
Getting to the next level is what he did. Last year in his sophomore year, Hausen averaged 15.2 points per game and increased his field goal percentage by 12 points. His improved strong play inspired others to follow his lead.
“There’s never not five kids in the gym shooting extra, and it happens because they see [Hausen] and they see his work pay off and they’re like ‘hmm, I think I’ll do that.' And so, we don’t have a mandatory shooting practice before school, but you come in during August or September or May and April and you’re gonna find kids in the gym on their own getting in shots and one of the coaches on campus has kind of dubbed that the Hausen Effect,” Pillion said. “We’ll be out of town at a tournament and I’ll get a text from somebody that there are eight freshman in the gym and he says ‘Hausen effect!'"
Yet, to Hausen, improvements can still be made.
“For me, you can never be satisfied, you can never be perfect at your craft and you have to wake up every day and you have to give it 100-percent, give it your all and ultimately leave it all there,” Hausen said. “There’s just so much I can keep working on, I’ll never be satisfied. I think there’s a lot more to come. The sky is the limit and I’m just scratching the surface.”
Now improving is what Hausen will also do in college, and like any great prospect, he has schools lined up from Texas Tech to Illinois, all wanting him to play for their program.
“You know, it’s a blessing growing up as a kid and you watch high school games, and then you’re always watching college and pro games on TV,” Hausen said. “I mean obviously my dream is to play basketball at the highest level, and I know my first step is to be to go play at a college and it’s always been a dream of mine to play at a top Division-1 school, so I’m really excited and blessed to be able to go and do that.”
No matter where he goes, like any competitor, Hausen has certain goals for his career post-college.
“He’s focused on winning a state championship, he’s focused on playing Division-1 basketball. He’s focused on a career in basketball. He has the same dream that a lot of teenage kids have. He’s just focused on going after it unlike any person I’ve ever seen,” Pillion said of Hausen.
“He’s truly obsessed with it, but with a balance, and you have to be,” Brendan’s father and Amarillo high school Assistant Coach Benji Hausen said. “If you wanna be anything in life, I don’t care what it is, if you wanna be the best at it, there has to be some type of obsession with it, with a balance, and that’s what he’s trying to achieve, and he’s not 6-8 and got a 40-inch vertical. He’s gotta do more than guys that are in college. The average college, average NBA guys, he’s gotta outwork guys to get there, and that’s what he’s doing.”
Thus, using that out-playing mentality, he should have no problem reaching his goals.
“My work will be done probably when I’m tired and I’m satisfied with my legacy I’ve left behind, and ultimately, be a Hall of Famer, but until I get tired of this game, I don’t think my work’s done,” Hausen said.
The 2020-2021 season begins Nov. 17, and from that point until years down the road, Hausen will continue to work to become the biggest name in basketball that Amarillo has ever produced, leaving a legacy behind in Amarillo for other kids to look up. That legacy will be known as the Hausen Effect.
