The Hausen Effect: A legacy to remember

“There’s never not five kids in the gym shooting extra, and it happens because they see [Hausen] and they see his work pay off and they’re like ‘hmm, I think I’ll do that.' And so, we don’t have a mandatory shooting practice before school, but you come in during August or September or May and April and you’re gonna find kids in the gym on their own getting in shots and one of the coaches on campus has kind of dubbed that the Hausen Effect,” Pillion said. “We’ll be out of town at a tournament and I’ll get a text from somebody that there are eight freshman in the gym and he says ‘Hausen effect!'"