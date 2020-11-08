Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
On Monday, Nov. 9, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at Willow Creek for patching repairs.
Watch for various lane closures throughout the week on I-27 and I-40 for patching repairs.
On SH 136, watch for shoulder closures in the northbound lane starting at FM 1912 and continuing north for 22 miles as additional passing lanes are added over the next several months.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
