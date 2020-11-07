Matchups released for 1A-4A High School Football Playoffs

The Dumas Demons drive down the field in their Friday night matchup with the Pampa Harvesters during week 11 of the high school football season (Source: KFDA)
By Evan Abramson | November 7, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:18 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Week 11 of the high school football season now over, Classes 1A-4A must now prepare for a competitive first round of the 2020 UIL Playoffs. Below are a list of the Panhandle playoff matches with opponents, locations and times. Follow along with NewsChannel 10 Sports coverage for updates on all matches, along with previews and analysis.

Class 4A:

Dumas (9-1) vs. Lake Worth (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Leo Brittain Field at Lions Stadium, Vernon

Canyon (8-1) at Wichita Falls Hirschi (5-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium,

Pampa (8-2) vs. Decatur (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder

Hereford (3-6) vs. Springtown (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Snyder

Monahans (4-6) at Perryton (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A:

Bushland (7-2) vs. Slaton (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock-Cooper

Dalhart (7-3) vs. Lamesa (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Frenship

River Road (4-6) at Shallowater (8-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Canadian (9-1) vs. Coahoma (7-3) 7 p.m. Thursday, Younger Field, Tulia

Childress (7-2) vs. Abernathy (7-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Floydada

Spearman (9-1) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, River Road

Friona (6-4) vs. Idalou (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview

Class 2A:

Panhandle (8-2) vs. Hale Center (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Younger Field, Tulia

Olton (7-3) vs New Deal (5-3), 4 p.m. Thursday, Levelland

Farwell (7-3) vs. Sundown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Levelland

West Texas High (4-6) vs. Post (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Floydada

Bovina (3-6) vs. Plains (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Shallowater

Wellington (9-0) vs. Gruver (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon

Vega (8-2) vs. Shamrock (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Borger

Stratford (5-5) vs. Clarendon (7-3) 7 p.m. Thursday, Borger

Wheeler (8-2) vs Sunray (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Panhandle

Class 1A:

Happy (9-1) vs. Petersburg (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Kress

White Deer (6-3) vs. Springlake-Earth (6-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Happy

Wildorado (8-2) vs. Follett (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, White Deer

Groom (9-1) vs. Miami (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Lefors

