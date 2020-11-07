Matchups released for 1A-4A High School Football Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Week 11 of the high school football season now over, Classes 1A-4A must now prepare for a competitive first round of the 2020 UIL Playoffs. Below are a list of the Panhandle playoff matches with opponents, locations and times. Follow along with NewsChannel 10 Sports coverage for updates on all matches, along with previews and analysis.
Class 4A:
Dumas (9-1) vs. Lake Worth (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Leo Brittain Field at Lions Stadium, Vernon
Canyon (8-1) at Wichita Falls Hirschi (5-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium,
Pampa (8-2) vs. Decatur (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder
Hereford (3-6) vs. Springtown (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Snyder
Monahans (4-6) at Perryton (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A:
Bushland (7-2) vs. Slaton (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock-Cooper
Dalhart (7-3) vs. Lamesa (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Frenship
River Road (4-6) at Shallowater (8-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Canadian (9-1) vs. Coahoma (7-3) 7 p.m. Thursday, Younger Field, Tulia
Childress (7-2) vs. Abernathy (7-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Floydada
Spearman (9-1) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, River Road
Friona (6-4) vs. Idalou (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview
Class 2A:
Panhandle (8-2) vs. Hale Center (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Younger Field, Tulia
Olton (7-3) vs New Deal (5-3), 4 p.m. Thursday, Levelland
Farwell (7-3) vs. Sundown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Levelland
West Texas High (4-6) vs. Post (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Floydada
Bovina (3-6) vs. Plains (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Shallowater
Wellington (9-0) vs. Gruver (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon
Vega (8-2) vs. Shamrock (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Borger
Stratford (5-5) vs. Clarendon (7-3) 7 p.m. Thursday, Borger
Wheeler (8-2) vs Sunray (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Panhandle
Class 1A:
Happy (9-1) vs. Petersburg (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Kress
White Deer (6-3) vs. Springlake-Earth (6-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Happy
Wildorado (8-2) vs. Follett (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, White Deer
Groom (9-1) vs. Miami (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Lefors
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.