It’s been a mild & breezy day. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with breezy conditions. South winds 15-25 with gusts over 30mph possible. It also won’t be as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Sunday looks about the same with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds may gust over 40mph at times. Fire Danger is ELEVATED across the NW zones so be careful out there.