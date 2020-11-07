Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Nov. 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 5,421 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
Friday’s report shows 454 new cases, 149 recoveries and six deaths.
The report shows four deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.
There have been a total of 9,445 confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,950 in Randall County.
10,787 people have recovered and 187 have died.
There are 270 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.84 percent.
There are 23,632 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 135
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 472
Deaf Smith County: 1,454
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 560
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 303
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,406
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 9,445
Randall County: 6,950
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 132
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 16,772 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 101
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 392
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 218
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,247
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 6,872
Randall County: 3,915
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 80
There have also been 337 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 23
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 121
Randall County: 66
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3 5
Wheeler County: 1
There are 2,077 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 109
Cimarron County: 44
Texas County: 1,924
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,653 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,886
Quay County: 124
Roosevelt County: 596
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
