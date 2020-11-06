TTUHSC accepting donations to support health care comunity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is accepting donations to support the health care community in the Texas Panhandle.
Donations can be taken to the Texas Tech Physicians front desk located inside the TTUHSC School of Medicine at 1400 South Coulter.
Donations for the following items are needed:
- Exam gloves in all sizes
- Isolation gowns
- Bleach and alcohol wipes
- Eye shields
- Isolation masks
- N95 masks
- Surgical caps
- Bonnets
- Homemade face masks (especially smaller-sized masks)
