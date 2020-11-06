Social distancing exposes senior citizens to other dangers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Adults over the age of 65 continue to be the most susceptible to contracting coronavirus and although social distancing is the best way to keep them and everyone else safe, it exposes them to ongoing isolation and loneliness.
Katie Anderson has always relied on her mother for companionship, they would visit each other constantly but recently her 67-year-old mother, tested positive to COVID-19, which has taken a toll on both of them.
“She’s lonely,” said Anderson. “She needed something from Walmart and I dropped it off at her door and knock at her door and stepped away, and we were both crying because she said she just wanted to come hug me and I said, me too and we know we cant.”
Anderson is not able to walk long distances because of health conditions, but she tries to keep positive by listening to music and sitting on her porch enjoying the sunshine. Her mom and her rely on phone calls and texts to keep connected but sometimes it is not enough.
“We missing the physical touch, you know, hugging my mom, going over there and playing with the poppy,” said Anderson.
Other factors that can increase your risk is having underlying medical conditions like Deborah Fewells’ husband.
“It’s frightening 'cause I need to make sure I don’t carry anything back to my husband,” said Fewell. “Like, when I go to the store, I make sure I’m in my mask and totally separate from everybody, I don’t go on days that is going to be crowded.”
Fewell and her husband moved to Amarillo to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, she now relies on Zoom or Facetime to keep up with them.
“We used to have weekly dinners all the time, not since then,” said Fewell.
When I asked her if she missed it, she responded “yes, I do.”
Both women rely on the belief that everything will get better and encourage everyone to.
“Grab on to somebody and tell them you love them,” said Anderson.
