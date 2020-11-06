Paul Engler presents $1 million to WTAMU as part of his $80 million gift

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Paul Engler presented $1 million to West Texas A&M University today as part of his $80 million gift to the University.
The $80 million is the largest gift in WTAMU history.
In 2017, Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation agreed to donate at least $1 million a year for at least 80 years to the University’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.
“The immense generosity of Paul Engler and the Engler Foundation truly is a transformative investment in the future of West Texas A&M,” said WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler. “And moreover, it is an investment in the future of our entire region, as outlined in our long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”
“Paul Engler’s true grit and entrepreneurial spirit completely reshaped the cattle industry, and his legacy will continue to mold West Texas A&M for the foreseeable future,” Dr. Wendler continued.
Engler presented the checks, $500,000 each to the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, during the socially distanced event.
