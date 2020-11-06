More of the Same

What’s going to be the best way to gear up for the weekend? By expecting it to be very similar to what we’ve already seen this week. We’re going to continue to see highs in the 70s as we head into Friday through Sunday, and winds will be sticking around, even picking up on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the nice temperatures, fire danger will be a concern starting Saturday, as high winds will pair with dry conditions as our recent freeze may have caused the grass to go into dormancy. Early next week, a cold front will roll through the area dropping us into a much more seasonable range in the 50s.