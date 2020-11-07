Mild Weekend

This weekend is looking quite pleasant with mild temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to mid 70s on Saturday. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny but it will be a bit on the breezy side. South winds 15-25 with gusts over 40mph possible. The reason for the increase in wind is due to a nearby storm system. This storm will “dry slot” our area meaning mild weather & wind. Expect it to be breezy to windy throughout the weekend including during the overnight hours as times.