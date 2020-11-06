Heart scarring caused by COVID-19 found in patients in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Doctors are working to learn more about long term effects of COVID-19.
One of those is Myocarditis, a condition that essentially causes inflammation to the heart muscle.
COVID-19 is not the only virus to cause damage to the heart, but with the way it works, doctors are raising concerns.
“There is a receptor in the body called ACE2, which is quite common and exist in the heart muscle," said Dr. Scott Shurmur, cardiologist and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center “What is unique about the COVID-19 virus is that it attaches to this specific receptor which other respiratory viruses really haven’t, other coronaviruses really haven’t."
The condition causes the heart rate to slow down but he says it is not something everyone should worry about as it mostly affects older people who have pre-existing conditions.
He mentioned high blood pressure as one of those pre-existing conditions that could lead to poor outcomes.
According to the CDC, this type of heart damage can explain why some COVID-19 patients report long term symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pains, and heart palpitations.
Here in our area, local hospitals have seen patients developing it.
“These patients come in and we see elevations of the test in the blood that indicate damage to the heart just like if they were having a heart attack, but they’re not having a heart attack,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System “This is due to damage directly to the muscle of the heart from the virus.”
Although it very rarely affects young people, it is possible.
In the cases where it does, doctors are still unsure about the lasting effects it will have.
But, Dr. Shurmur believes the minimal scarring caused by the condition probably won’t impair young people’s lives dramatically until they get older.
“Maybe when they’re 60 or 70-years-old they might begin to feel it. Maybe they would be a little more prone to a rhythm problem, but frankly that is somewhat unlikely," said Shurmur
At the moment there is medicine that could treat heart inflammation, but nothing really tested for this condition caused by COVID-19.
Doctors say the best thing one could do is wear a mask to prevent contracting COVID-19 in the first place.
