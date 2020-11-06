Free drive-thru COVID testing in Clovis to run through Monday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is operating in Clovis due to high demand for testing in the community.
Tests will be available through Monday, November 9 at the site located at Clovis Community College.
Testing hours are 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day.
Tests are completed through a self-administered nasal swab. Organizers say collected results are sent to an out-of-state lab for processing and results should be received within 24 to 48 hours.
Those interested must make an appointment online.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with eTrueNorth to provide the testing.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.