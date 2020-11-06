‘Dr. Fitz would say learn from this’: Covenant doctor passes away from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Juan Fitz, a mentor to many young doctors and trusted caretaker for thousands of local patients, passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications.
Healthcare workers from Covenant and UMC shared the legacy Dr. Fitz leaves behind.
CEO of Covenant Health Systems, Richard Parks, knew Dr. Fitz for the last ten years. During that time, Parks says he felt his selfless presence.
“He was always taking care of others before himself. He was very sacrificial with his time," Parks said.
Looking back on the day Dr. Fitz passed away, healthcare workers all stopped what they were doing to mourn for the doctor turned patient.
“I was on the floor, and I saw six different caregivers who were crying when they heard the news. So I stopped and talked to them for a while and that really shows you the emotional impact of losing someone that everyone cares for," Parks said.
Parks spoke to the pulmonologist who fought to keep air in Dr. Fitz’s lungs.
“He was leaving the room when he passed and, you know, just broke down in tears. Its just really difficult to realize that someone you work with everyday wont show up the next day," Parks said.
Not only will staff miss Dr. Fitz, but so will his patients. UMC EMS Medical Director Gerad Troutman, MD said in the last ten years, you or someone you know was likely under Dr. Fitz care.
“they all saw his big heart and how he always put patient care to the top," Troutman said.
Every healthcare worker who spoke on behalf of Dr. Fitz said he would always take a moment to educate others and share what he learned. Colleagues and students Dr. Fitz leaves behind, like UMC EMS Chad Curry said they know his passing is a learning opportunity.
“I think truly, Dr Fitz would say learn from this. Find ways to learn and make this better for everybody," Curry said.
All the healthcare workers KCBD spoke to ask that you please wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance.
