DFPS needs help locating 3 missing children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for help in locating three children.
DFPS is asking for help in locating 2-year-old Minerva Sims, 4-year-old Jude Sims, and 15-year-old Samarah Denver who were ordered into state custody by a judge in Potter County in October 2020.
Minerva, Jude and Samarah, are believed to be with their grandmother, Cristina Alonzo.
They were last seen in Amarillo and are believed to be in the Austin area.
If anyone has any information of their whereabouts and their grandmother, call Child Protective Services at (806) 204-1277.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.