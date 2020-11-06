COVID-19 takes the life of world known Sunray police officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family and the Sunray Police Department continue to mourn the death of one of their police officers.
The Sunray Police Department was cut in half with multiple officers being exposed to COVID-19.
One of those officers lost his life from the disease.
“There’s not another guy on this planet like him, there just really isn’t. He was my best friend,” said Patrick Sloan’s middle child, Aaron Sloan.
“He is and will always be my hero and he has set a very high bar of aspirations for me and my siblings to try and achieve in our lives here on earth,” said Sloan’s oldest child, Michael Sloan.
Officer Patrick Sloan’s life was taken Friday, and with his family being exposed, funeral arrangements have had to be postponed.
His wife says the ex-paratrooper, soldier and medic made an impact on everybody’s lives he has touched.
“He was a really selfless type of man and we are so blessed that we had him in our lives for 51 years,” said Sloan’s wife, Lynette Sloan.
There have already been over 400 condolences this week of people all the way from Africa to Europe.
His family says he also had an impact while patrolling the City of Sunray.
“He’d patrol around in his car but he would actually get out and talk to the people. He’d walk around, like an old school 1930′s beat cop would, you know he’d check on his people,” said Michael Sloan.
“He would visit if anyone was out, he would talk with them. Kids would come up and he would turn his lights on,” said Lynette Sloan.
His oldest son said he made it a mission of his to try and stop by a business after every shift.
Not only did he bring the community together, the Chief of Police says he was a key part in building the department in 2019.
“He meant the world and its not enough,” said Sloan’s third son, Ben Sloan.
