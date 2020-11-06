Claude EMS overwhelmed by COVID-19, brings in substitute ambulance and crew

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - This morning Claude Emergency Medical Services received extra medical staff as they were dangerously close to being out of service for the weekend with not enough medical personnel due to COVID-19.
The emergency medical task force 1 assigned two paramedics from Denton Emergency Services District to Claude EMS for 48 hours to help assist with 911 calls.
Claude EMS is struggling to hold enough staff as many members have been affected by COVID-19 in some way, creating an urgent need for more medical personnel in the area.
Some of their staff works at Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Medical Services or Northwest Texas Hospital and with the recent COVID-19 spike in the region, their priority is at their jobs in Amarillo.
“Because of the 911 load, because of the transfer load up in Amarillo. You know, were just, were doing the same thing with nurses. We’re running out of staffing. You know, there’s folks that are in quarantine because they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. That hurts their staffing in Amarillo, so it kind of has a trickle down affect out to the region for those folks that worked for us, you know, on a part time basis,” said Howard Heath, the city and EMS administrator in Claude.
A recent Panhandle Regional Advisory Council (RAC) worker says it is not typical of the state to send extra help to small emergency medical services.
“I was on the RAC board for 20 so odd years and this is the first time that we have had to have this happen. And hopefully we can get enough people, you know, interested in helping the rural people because that’s where, that’s where we need it, is in the rural areas,” said Jimmy Lanning, EMS Stratford director.
Claude EMS typically has 15 staff members but right now they are down to about eight to 10, and not even all of those staff members can commit because of the need for extra personnel at their primary work places like AFD, AMS and Northwest Texas Hospital.
“And that puts the pressure on the rural’s to find somebody because there’s no way, you know, two people can run 24/7,” said Lanning.
Claude EMS says the future of the staff is unknown and are taking the issue day by day.
“I mean it’s simple fact of COVID has caused this situation. And we also want to bring attention to the fact that, you know, it’s not just an Amarillo issue. This is a region wide; a Panhandle wide issue and we want folks to know that it’s not just affecting the hospitals, the transfers in and out of the hospitals, it’s affecting our 911 services,” said Heath.
The staff at Claude EMS will be about 10 to 11 members for the month of November.
“Do I know right now that I’m going to have a need later on in the month, yes. Hoping that this asset is still available at that time but it may not be. And so, you know with the staffing shortages, there could be some shifts that we go uncovered or we have to rely on our mutual aid partners from surrounding counties to come in and help us out,” said Heath.
Claude EMS will have regular crews back on Sunday morning when the Denton ESD team leaves.
Denton ESD sent one truck with the staff and the EMS station will be housing them while they are in town.
