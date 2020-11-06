'Connection between childhood adversity and adulthood’: Youth homelessness on the rise in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Youth homelessness in Amarillo appears to be worsening as the pandemic continues.
Compared to other parts of the state, Amarillo has one of the highest rates of youth homelessness per capita.
Experts agree there are around 2,000 students in Amarillo who are homeless, but many worry that number is actually much higher due to it being so difficult to track homelessness.
“One of the issues with homelessness, especially with youth homelessness, is it is really hard to get an accurate picture of how many people are homeless. One of the issues we have in Texas, is we have an under identified number. So, we know that people don’t self identify because of the stigma attached to it and because they may not know that’s considered homeless,” said Brett Merfish, director of youth justice, Texas Appleseed.
Youth homelessness is often tracked through schools. Now that most schools are back in person, more issues are arising and more are still predicted to come.
“As things have opened up and you know kids are going to school, more and more of that need is coming to the surface,” said Sonja Glasco, shelter administrator, Catholic Charities.
The department of education considers homelessness as someone who doesn’t have a permanent or secure place to sleep at night.
“A lot of our homeless youth in high school are couch surfing, they’re staying with friends sleeping on couches. Then a parent will be like ‘why is your friend still staying here? They need to go back to their house’,” said Glasco.
COVID-19 is not helping the situation either as some are leaving their own family to find different shelter in fear of contracting the virus.
“We’ve seen that families don’t want to accept maybe relative that have infants or children because of the pandemic. They don’t want to bring the virus into their home, they don’t know where that person has been,” said Monica Balderas, prevention education coordinator, Family Support Services.
Family Support Services says homelessness as a child can lead to certain behaviors as an adult, such as continuously working to make sure you have enough money or depression or alcoholism.
“There’s a definite connection between childhood adversity and adulthood,” said Balderas.
As youth homelessness continues in Amarillo, there are multiple organizations already dedicating time and efforts to help end this issue.
You can visit the Community Campaign for the homeless Facebook page if you are looking to help.
