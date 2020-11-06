City of Amarillo announces Alternative Service Delivery Plan

“The City of Amarillo feels it necessary to take these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our city and community,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “By limiting as much public interaction as possible and still maintaining the level of service our residents deserve and expect, we hope this will help make a difference as Amarillo continues to cope with this pandemic. It is crucial that everyone does their part to help our hospitals and health care professionals by wearing a face mask and social distancing.”