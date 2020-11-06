City of Amarillo adopts new slogan to define good customer service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo adopted a new slogan that defines good customer service throughout the city.
The slogan, “Neighbors Serving Neighbors: The Amarillo Way,” was written to capture the ways the city serves its citizens and be a standard for all city employees and staff.
A total of 21 departments across the city submitted slogans for the in-house Customer Service Initiative. The winning slogan came from the Amarillo Fire Department.
“We were excited to include city staff in this endeavor to create a slogan that would capture what good customer service means to the City of Amarillo,” said Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs. “We reached out to all departments and were thrilled with the response. City employees and staff are your neighbors, and neighbors serving neighbors represents what Amarillo is all about.”
