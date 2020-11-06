Amarillo Public Library moves to curbside service only

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is moving to curbside service only as the city operations are changing to reduce face-to-face contact.
As of Monday, Nov. 9, all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed to the public, but APL and Harrington Library Consortium cardholders will continue to have access through curbside pickup.
To participate in curbside service, you can follow these steps:
- Call any library location to request materials or place materials on hold through amarillolibrary.org.
- Wait for a call or email from library staff to let you know materials are ready to be picked up. Patrons with a long distance phone number need to supply an email address.
- Call the library from the parking lot to let staff know you’ve arrived and which car you’re in.
- Show library staff your photo ID through the closed window of your car. Staff will not approach if your windows are down.
- Staff will place materials on the curb and step away for your to retrieve.
Staff will accept phone calls Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Pickups will take place Monday through Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
