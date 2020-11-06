Amarillo Police Department to close to public temporarily

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and the Municipal Shooting Range will temporarily close to the public, according to a statement from APD.
To safeguard the public, the city announced they would phase out face-to-face interaction at city facilities such as fire departments, the police department, and city hall due to high rates of COVID-19 in the area.
APD said they are still responding to calls and their services are still available.
For non-emergency calls, reach APD at (806) 378-3038. Those looking to make a non-emergency report may do so online.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.