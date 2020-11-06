Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 6 shows 454 new cases, 149 recoveries, 6 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 6, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 1:15 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 5,421 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 454 new cases, 149 recoveries and six deaths.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There have been a total of 9,445 confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,950 in Randall County.

10,787 people have recovered and 187 have died.

There are 270 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.84 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/6
Amarillo Update 11/6 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 22,777 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 472

Deaf Smith County: 1,454

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 542

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 303

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 9,445

Randall County: 6,950

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 16,136 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 392

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 218

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,872

Randall County: 3,915

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 320 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 26

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 121

Randall County: 66

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,515 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,799

Quay County: 117

Roosevelt County: 553

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

