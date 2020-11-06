Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 6 shows 454 new cases, 149 recoveries, 6 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 5,421 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 454 new cases, 149 recoveries and six deaths.
The report shows four deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.
There have been a total of 9,445 confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,950 in Randall County.
10,787 people have recovered and 187 have died.
There are 270 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.84 percent.
There are 22,777 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 472
Deaf Smith County: 1,454
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 542
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 303
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 9,445
Randall County: 6,950
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 132
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 16,136 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 392
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 218
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,872
Randall County: 3,915
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 80
There have also been 320 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 26
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 121
Randall County: 66
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
Wheeler County: 1
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,515 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,799
Quay County: 117
Roosevelt County: 553
Union County: 46
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
