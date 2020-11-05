Winds are returning!

Our warm days are still with us for the next several days with highs staying in the 70s. The mornings will remain cool with lows in the 40s but the winds will be light. By the weekend the winds will start to return to the area and at times may be gusting near 40 mph. With the sunny skies and dry air in place the fire danger will be on the increase because of this so we will need to be extra careful. A slight cool down is headed this way for early next week.