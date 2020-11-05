Texas A&M Forest Service responding to grass fire in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a grass fire in Potter County.
The fire is east of the Dumas Highway and north of the Canadian River in Potter County.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding and calling in units from around the area.
At this time, the fire is 100 acres and 30 percent contained. Forward progression has stopped.
One structure is threatened by the fire.
Officials say the cause of the fire was an Xcel power line.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.