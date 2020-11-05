Randall County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

Randall County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspects
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspects in two aggravated robberies. (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 5, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:40 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspects in two aggravated robberies.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 31 when a man entered the Pak A Sak on South Osage and FM 1151 in rural Randall County and pointed a pistol at the clerk. The man demanded money and then ran from the store.

He was seen leaving in a small white SUV or pickup truck with a camper shell driven by a second person.

The second robbery happened on Nov. 2 when both the man and second person entered the Toot 'N Totum at FM 1151 and South Washington Street and robbed that store.

Both robberies happened between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20′s, wearing a heavy brown jacket with a hood, distressed blue jeans and a red bandanna over his face.

The second suspect is described as a heavy-set white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20′s, wearing a black hoodie with a gold crown and the words “Trap King” printed on the front. He also had a red bandanna over his face.

If you have any information on these robberies, call (806) 458-5716.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the suspects in two aggravated robberies. On...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.