Randall County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspects in two aggravated robberies.
The first robbery happened on Oct. 31 when a man entered the Pak A Sak on South Osage and FM 1151 in rural Randall County and pointed a pistol at the clerk. The man demanded money and then ran from the store.
He was seen leaving in a small white SUV or pickup truck with a camper shell driven by a second person.
The second robbery happened on Nov. 2 when both the man and second person entered the Toot 'N Totum at FM 1151 and South Washington Street and robbed that store.
Both robberies happened between 10:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
The first suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20′s, wearing a heavy brown jacket with a hood, distressed blue jeans and a red bandanna over his face.
The second suspect is described as a heavy-set white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20′s, wearing a black hoodie with a gold crown and the words “Trap King” printed on the front. He also had a red bandanna over his face.
If you have any information on these robberies, call (806) 458-5716.
