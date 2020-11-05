New Pantex facility event cancelled due to COVID-19 considerations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic may have caused the cancellation of next weeks’s groundbreaking ceremony at Pantex, but the $155, 000,000 project will go on.
Pantex announced today it cancelled the event celebrating the building of a facility to evaluate high explosives used in nuclear weapons.
A news release said the cancellations is due to COVID-19 considerations and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on gatherings.
The new building will replace 15 obsolete ones dating back decades.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.