21 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 4:03 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 21 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 10 new cases and 11 new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows 11 new cases and nine new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 472 cases in Dallam County, with 392 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 74 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 303 cases in Hartley County, with 218 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 81 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 155 active cases in the counties and 775 total combined positive cases.

There are 22,323 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 472

Deaf Smith County: 1,454

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 542

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 303

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 9,226

Randall County: 6,715

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,987 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 392

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 218

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,804

Randall County: 3,834

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 314 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 26

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 117

Randall County: 64

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,458 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,754

Quay County: 117

Roosevelt County: 541

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

