20 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 96 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of 20 new cases.
This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 562.
457 people have recovered and nine have died.
The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.
As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
There are 22,343 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 472
Deaf Smith County: 1,454
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 562
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 303
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 9,226
Randall County: 6,715
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 132
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,987 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 392
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 218
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,804
Randall County: 3,834
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 80
There have also been 314 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 26
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 117
Randall County: 64
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
Wheeler County: 1
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,515 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,799
Quay County: 117
Roosevelt County: 553
Union County: 46
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
