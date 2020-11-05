6 new cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County

6 new cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to quarantine last week after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WFIE)
By Bailie Myers | November 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:57 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported six new cases of COVID-19 today.

The county also reported one new recovery.

Today’s report puts the county at 51 active cases of COVID-19.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Thursday, November 5, 2020

There are 21,876 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 462

Deaf Smith County: 1,442

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 542

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 292

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 9,019

Randall County: 6,508

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,785 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 381

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 209

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,704

Randall County: 3,752

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 303 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 26

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 108

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,458 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,754

Quay County: 117

Roosevelt County: 541

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.