Is using the term social distance sending the wrong message?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Social distancing is one of the main strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In the current context, the term means staying at least six feet away from one another.
However, it may be contributing to social isolation.
“Social distancing has a negative impact on our mental health,” said Jacqueline Flynt, licensed professional counselor. “We’re supposed to be with other people as much as we can be, and interact with other people, we’re just better when we’re somewhat social and have a support system so completely distancing from that as social distancing implies can really take a toll.”
Since the distance is meant to be physical, some experts are suggesting calling it what it is, physical distance.
"If we switch to physical distancing, people might consistently be looking at those people around them and saying, do I physically have that much space between me and the other person and not thinking about it socially, " said Dr. Kristina Drumheller, professor of communication studies at West Texas A&M University. “The flip side, reminding ourselves that we’re not just talking about distancing from the people that we love.”
Because we’re habitual by nature, creating a habit of socially distancing can have long and short-term consequences on our mental health.
“Feeling that isolation causes us to withdraw and it tends to be a viscous cycle,” said Flynt. “If we feel isolated then we withdraw and we don’t want to reach back out so it becomes a cycle of staying isolated and staying withdrawn.” She then added that, “The numbers have been pretty staggering, in terms of the percentages of people who are experiencing something, because at least 20 percent of people usually experience some sort of mental health symptoms whether anxiety, depression but the numbers have been over 50 percent of people experiencing anxiety and depression.”
Although both Flynt and Dr. Drumheller think that changing the terminology after so many months is the least of it, they both agreed it’s important for people to stay physically distant but remain socially connected.
