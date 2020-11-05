COVID-19 creates demand for substitute teachers in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The demand for substitute teachers is growing as COVID-19 cases increase in the Texas Panhandle and in schools.
The lack of readily available substitutes is forcing some schools to get creative.
Many area schools districts are seeing a need for substitutes to help fill in when a teacher is sick or having to quarantine, but many don’t have a long list to choose from.
“We do have a large number of our substitutes who aren’t taking jobs right now, just due to COVID concerns and underline conditions and so it has been a little more difficult of a year,” said Michael Cano, assistant superintendent of administrative services, Borger ISD.
Many substitutes are retired teachers, leaving them not wanting to risk their health being in a classroom.
The lack of availability then starts to weigh on teachers.
“They are worried about their kids, whether they are there with them every single day or they’re not there with them. So, when they feel like they’re being held back from their kids, it just makes the impact of COVID so much more on them. Not just their personal life, but missing their daily interaction with those kids,” said Cano.
While nothing can replace a teacher that the class is comfortable with, area school districts say having a good substitute can make the difference.
“Having a strong substitute teacher that’s in the classroom that loves kids, that’s passionate about kids. Wants to come in an do a good job, it provides such a sense of security for the entire campus,” said John Forbis, coordinator of human resources, Canyon ISD.
Many substitutes are also not available due to being sick, having to quarantine, or having to stay home with their own kids.
“Substitute teaching is such a beneficial way that we can take care of kids , take care of teachers in our time right now,” said Forbis.
At Borger ISD, the staff is going to great lengths to make sure every student has a quality education no matter who is in the classroom that day.
“It’s just a process of creativity and it just depends on what is available on that campus on that particular day. We do have teachers who volunteer their time during during their conferences to cover those classes. We’ve had circumstances where we have assistant principals and even principals covering classes to make sure that the kids not only have someone their monitoring them, but someone there who’s teaching them. That’s helping them continue their learning,” said Cano.
Most area school districts require at least a bachelor’s degree to become a substitute teacher and are looking for people who love being around children.
More information on becoming a substitute teacher can be found through each individual school district.
