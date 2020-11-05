Clinic coming to Amarillo hopes to address health care access disparities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The City of Amarillo hopes a new health clinic will improve access to health care in the community.
A study conducted by the city shows areas such as San Jacinto, North Heights, El Barrio, Hamlet and East Ridge do not have the same level of access to health care as other areas within Amarillo.
Before the pandemic, the Amarillo Public Health Department Facility was already overflowing and has only become worse.
“With the advent of Coronavirus and all the activity going on around there, our public health department has significantly increased the number of personnel that are working there and the number of things and pace of operations over the course of the last seven to eight months,' said Jared Miller, Amarillo City Manager
With increased personnel, the city is now purchasing a second building conveniently located next door to the current one.
The Deputy City Manager, Kevin Starbuck, says it will essentially double the public health department’s size and hopes it will address the needs highlighted by the study.
“We identified a number of challenges that exist in our community, really some clear disparities primarily in certain areas of our community where we have high infant mortality, obesity, challenges with equity or access to public health or health networks or services to the community,” said Starbuck.
The new building was originally owned by another health clinic and has space for 24 exam rooms, dental rooms, and a pharmacy.
Although, the Deputy City Manager says the floor plan is up in the air as they are looking to create it based on the kinds of programs they plan to implement.
Starbuck says they will expand their existing programs which attack specific issues and create more programs addressing overall wellness.
Because they will have to remodel and purchase all new equipment, the expected opening date will not be until next year either in the spring or summer.
For now, the current public health facility continues to serve the community.
