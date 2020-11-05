City of Hereford reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:00 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 95 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford’s COVID-19 report for today shows 12 new cases,

There are now 1,454 total cases in Deaf Smith County, with 1333 recoveries and 26 deaths.

There are 22,302 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 462

Deaf Smith County: 1,454

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 542

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 292

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 9,226

Randall County: 6,715

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,967 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 381

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 209

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,804

Randall County: 3,834

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 314 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 26

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 117

Randall County: 64

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,458 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,754

Quay County: 117

Roosevelt County: 541

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

