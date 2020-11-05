Canyon ISD marked future West Plain High School

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD had a ceremony at 4:00 p.m. to mark the placing of the uppermost beam on West Plains High School in southwest Amarillo.
Canyon ISD marked a milestone today installing the highest beam in the future West Plain High School.
The $89, 000,000 school is set to open in the fall of 2022.
According to the district, that cost covers construction but also things like technology, furniture and books.
It is designed to hold 1200 students to take the load off of Randall High in far southwest Amarillo.
When needed, the district can expand the school to hold 1,500 students.
