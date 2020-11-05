3 arrests for engaging organized crime after police receive suspicious call

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested three men after a suspicious call on Soncy Road.
According to APD, today at 2:58 a.m., APD officers were dispatched near South Soncy Road on a suspicion call.
Officers were told that a red pick-up was driving through a parking lot and the occupants were looking into vehicles.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle and detained 31-year-old Robert Walter Allen, 20-year-old Ricky Lee Peebles and 29-year-old Shayne Corey Boggs.
The officers located multiple items that appeared to be stolen and a handgun in the vehicle.
Through their investigation, the officers determined that the items in the vehicle had been stolen out of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.
They were able to return the stolen items to the owners and the three suspects were arrested.
Allen, Boggs and Peebles were booked in the Potter County Detention Center for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Unlawful Possession of a firearm by a felon.
