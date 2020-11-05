'Status Zero’: Ambulances in Amarillo backed up at packed Emergency Rooms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Chief of the Amarillo Fire Department says fewer ambulances are available because they are backed up at the emergency rooms.
During Yesterdays Amarillo news conference, the Chief said the strain on hospitals in recent spike in cases in the Panhandle area is causing a lack of ambulances to respond to situations.
As Amarillo continues to see record COVID-19 cases, the AFD Chief explains how this is affecting the fire department’s ability to respond to calls.
“What we’re seeing here recently is really, drastically impacting public safety. For instance, what we’re seeing now is a disturbing trend with, we have fewer and fewer ambulances available and the reason why is they’re backed up at the ER and ambulance transports someone to one of our hospitals and they can’t remove the patient quick enough, they’re scrambling to find rooms from what I understand,” said Chief Jason Mays with the Amarillo Fire Department.
Chief Mays continues to say this sometimes results to status zero which means no ambulances in some situations.
We’ve asked Northwest Texas Hospital about this situation and they said they continue to provide the same quality of care for patients being transported to the emergency department via ambulance.
We’ve also asked Amarillo Medical Service about this situation but AMS has yet to comment.
The Amarillo Fire Department encourages COVID-19 guidelines by washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks to ensure safety and help all first responders during this time.
“So, please help us help you and embrace these precautions, and lets clean up our own mess here in Amarillo,” said Chief Mays.
We’ve asked the city of Amarillo for Amarillo Medical Service response times and the city said there’s a data issue with the latest report.
The city’s information technology technician’s department is working on the problem and hopes to fix the issue soon.
“The COA ITT department is working on a data issue with the latest report, and they hope to have it resolved soon,” City of Amarillo.
