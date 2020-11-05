Amarillo Police Department warns of kidnapping scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning residents of a scam about a kidnapped daughter.
According to APD, on Wednesday Nov. 4, the APD officers took a report of a scam.
The victim was called and told their daughter was being held captive and a female in the background yelled something to the victim.
The victim was told not to tell anyone about this call and not to hang up.
This is a tactic used by scammers to distract and not give you time to think about what is happening.
The victim was told to draw a large amount of money out of their bank and to drive to different locations around town wiring the money to them.
The whole time the scammers kept the victim on the phone with the “kidnapped daughter” in the back ground crying.
Officers were eventually called and the actual daughter was contacted and was never in danger.
The incident is currently being investigated by the APD Financial Crime Unit.
