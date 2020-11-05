Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 5 shows 414 new cases, 182 recoveries, 11 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 5,123 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 414 new cases, 182 recoveries and 11 deaths.
The report shows nine deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.
There are now 9,226 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 6,715 in Randall County.
10,638 people have recovered and 180 have died.
There are 249 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 31.80 percent.
There are 22,290 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 462
Deaf Smith County: 1,442
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 542
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 292
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 9,226
Randall County: 6,715
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 132
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,967 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 381
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 209
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,804
Randall County: 3,834
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 80
There have also been 314 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 26
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 117
Randall County: 64
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
Wheeler County: 1
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,458 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,754
Quay County: 117
Roosevelt County: 541
Union County: 46
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
