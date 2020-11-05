Almost Perfect Forecast

We’ve got yet another day on deck for above average, yet very comfortable temperatures, however the winds are sticking around too. For today, expect highs in the upper-70s across the area with the warmest spots reaching into the 80s. We’ll see mostly clear skies, however winds will stay out of the north at about 10-15 mph. For the rest of this week, temperatures will continue to drop into the low 70s but winds will pick up into the 20 mph range. Next week, look for a cold front to drop our daytime highs down into the 50s.