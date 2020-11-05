AFD’s strict safety precautions help respond during 2nd COVID-19 spike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is taking strict safety precautions to continue to help the community.
The 274 firefighters in Amarillo have done whatever asked to stay healthy, so they can protect our area.
“There’s not a playbook for COVID. It gone thrown at us just like it got thrown at the rest of the world and we’ve had to adapt so that we can continue to provide the best service possible to citizens of Amarillo,” said Kyle Joy, Amarillo Fire Department district chief of health and safety.
Joy says the department has gone above and beyond the governor’s and the CDC’s recommendations.
That includes, contact tracing, social distancing and wearing a mask for 24 hour shifts.
These precautions have allowed them to be fully staffed the last several months.
“So far we have been lucky. We have continuously been able to staff our trucks. We haven’t reached that point where not able to provide a service to the city and god willing we don’t get there,” said Joy.
Joy says as the city’s cases have been rising, more firefighters have had to go into quarantine.
It hasn’t affected response times though.
What has affected them is the inability to communicate in the station like they used too.
“It would be like going to your house and not talking to your kids or your wife or whoever that might be for 24 hours,” said Cody Snyder, the public information officer for the Amarillo Fire Department.
Day to day downtime has changed as well.
“Were buying in. Our guys are wearing their masks constantly, they’re eating separately at the dinner table and at the breakfast table. We’ve separated our chairs in our living rooms at our stations, were working out separately in the fitness areas, so were taking those precautions,” said Joy
Snyder says it is all worth it though.
“Sometimes it can be a little bit of a hassle for the guys, but it is a necessity. We have to keep those guys on those fire trucks. our primary concern is being able to respond to emergency calls from the citizens of Amarillo,” said Snyder.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.