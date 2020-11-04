Wheeler County reports first COVID-19 death

Wheeler County COVID-19 Update (Source: Wheeler County)
By Bailie Myers | November 4, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 11:45 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported the first death in the area caused by COVID-19 today.

The county also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of active cases in Wheeler County to 49.

Wheeler County has reported 79 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s report also showed 41 people are in home isolation and five are in a medical facility.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

There are 21,251 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 455

Deaf Smith County: 1,399

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 534

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 280

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,766

Randall County: 6,212

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 126

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,561 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 379

Deaf Smith County: 1,257

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 410

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 200

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,650

Randall County: 3,717

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 79

There have also been 298 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 104

Randall County: 62

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

Wheeler County: 1

There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 94

Cimarron County: 40

Texas County: 1,836

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,422 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,730

Quay County: 114

Roosevelt County: 532

Union County: 46

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

