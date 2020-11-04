Wheeler County reports first COVID-19 death

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported the first death in the area caused by COVID-19 today.
The county also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of active cases in Wheeler County to 49.
Wheeler County has reported 79 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
Today’s report also showed 41 people are in home isolation and five are in a medical facility.
There are 21,251 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 455
Deaf Smith County: 1,399
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 534
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 280
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,766
Randall County: 6,212
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 126
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 15,561 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 379
Deaf Smith County: 1,257
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 410
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 200
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,650
Randall County: 3,717
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 79
There have also been 298 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 104
Randall County: 62
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
Wheeler County: 1
There are 1,988 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 94
Cimarron County: 40
Texas County: 1,836
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,422 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,730
Quay County: 114
Roosevelt County: 532
Union County: 46
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
