Testing numbers in Amarillo up as urgent cares run out of rapid tests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city testing site, urgent cares and doctors offices are all seeing an increase in the demand for testing.
It’s the rapid tests that are the most requested and typically gone by the end of the day.
“Most days we do run out. I say by about five o’clock we’re completely gone. On the days were we only get one box, I say by about two, two in the afternoon we run out because we start testing at seven o’clock,” said Gabriela Benavides, family nurse practitioner, Family Medical Center.
The good news is these tests are replenished each morning.
Within the last two weeks, Family Medical Center has seen an increase in people coming in to get tested for COVID-19.
This increase has been seen more in certain age groups than others.
“Between 25 to 30. They are working people, they are the ones that are coming back positive. I also see a lot of children that are probably first and second graders and they are coming back positive quite a bit,” said Benavides.
Benavides says out of the nearly 50 people they test a day, about 30 are positive.
The drastic increase isn’t only being seen at doctors offices and urgent cares, the city is reporting similar numbers.
“The positivity rate at the drive-thru testing site is up to 48 percent. That means that nearly half of the people tested at the drive-thru testing site test positive,” said Casie Stoughton, director of public health for the city of Amarillo.
All this comes as many doctors worry about other sicknesses going around at the moment, something Benavides and her coworkers are already seeing.
“They’re positive for COVID and they’re positive for strep, or their positive for COVID and they’re positive for influenza. I think it’s going to be a very bad combination and it’s definitely going to affect you more if you just had COVID alone,” said Benavides.
As more people show up to get tested, Benavides is encouraging people to wait to be tested two to three days after known exposure.
She says if you test before, often times it can be too early and you will have to come back and test again.
She recommends this unless you have an underline health condition.
