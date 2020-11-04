Suspect arrested for murder of 19-year-old found dead in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old in Randall County.
On Oct. 27, a murder warrant was issued for 22-year-old Christian Joel Deleon for the murder of 19-year-old Jonathan Mullins.
Mullins was found dead on the eastern side of Randall County near FM 1258 on Oct. 22.
Mullins had last been seen on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was considered a missing person.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says Deleon is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
