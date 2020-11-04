Staying Dry

As we go through the second half of this week, expect conditions very similar to the first half. For today, we’ll see a high of 82, which will be our warmest temperatures of the week, as we’ll start to bring the temperatures down into the 70s as we head towards the weekend. For now conditions should remain dry, as the previously mentioned low pressure next week is looking to take an unfavorable track for us in terms of precip chances. A cold front will roll through Monday dropping highs down into the 50s.