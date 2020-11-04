Smaller hospitals struggle with needed room space during second COVID-19 spike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rural hospitals are struggling to find room for seriously ill COVID-19 patients with larger medical facilities reaching full capacity.
“Emotions range from hyper extent of energy to occasional meltdown, having to consult someone in a tearful moment,” said Don Bates, chief executive officer for the Golden Plains Community Hospital.
“This is a perfect storm that all of us read about and hoped we’d all be retired before it happened,” says Jeff Barnhart, CEO for the Deaf Smith County Hospital District.
The Chief Executive Officer for the Moore County Hospital District says these have been the hardest two weeks throughout the entire pandemic.
That’s because most smaller hospitals are reaching full capacity.
“The availability to transfer higher acuity patients to Amarillo was there, now this new wave of COVID positives, we don’t have the luxury of being able to transfer,” said Bates.
Bates says his hospital would normally transfer patients with life threatening conditions to larger hospitals in Amarillo or Lubbock.
With them being completely full, he has had to reach out all over the country from Oklahoma to Kansas city.
The search for open hospitals is now creating longer stays of patients.
“We’ve had ICU patients that we would typically be able to get out within several hours and we’ve had some we’ve kept here for four or five days,” said Barnhart.
To open up extra space, Golden Plains has had to transform their hospital.
They’ve dedicated their surgery room towards non COVID-19 patients and built a separate area for positive patients.
“We’ve had to adapt, we’ve had to create a COVID unit and utilize staff to treat them,” said Bates.
Barnhart feels that this could only be the beginning.
“My personal feeling, its going to get worse,” said Barnhart.
