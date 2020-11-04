Roosevelt County has additional COVID-19 testing event

PORTALES, NM (KFDA) - The Federal Health and Human Service Department (HHSD) is teaming up with New Mexico State officials to provide COVID-19 testing focusing in the southeastern and southern part of the state in counties with positivity rates of 10 percent or higher.
Dr. Deborah Birx shared with local leaders on a conference call on Oct. 24 that the Federal Government would be partnering with the state to offer more testing in 10 counties over the course of the coming weeks.
The event intends to test as many people possible, including those without any symptoms, and hopefully lower the positivity rate for Roosevelt County to a green level to allow children to return to in-person school.
In Roosevelt County, this additional COVID-19 testing will begin Thursday, Nov. 5 and will run daily from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the goal of collecting 825 tests.
The test are self-administered with supervision by medical personnel from the Health and Human Services Department and the National Guard.
The drive-thru test clinic will be set up at the “Home Side” parking lot at Greyhound (1751 West University Drive) with traffic entering from West University Drive.
Local entities collaborating to facilitate this additional testing event include Eastern New Mexico University, Portales Municipal Schools, Roosevelt General Hospital, City of Portales and Roosevelt County officials.
To register for testing online, click here.
