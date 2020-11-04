Residential home sales and new construction in Amarillo on the rise, here’s what’s driving the sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle Home Builders Association believes the low interest rates are mainly what are causing the increase in home sales, but the low supply on materials has affected construction businesses in the Panhandle.
They are seeing the rise of home sales is more consistent with the first-time home buyers purchasing homes around $150,000 to $250,000.
“As far as new construction goes, I think our most promising, our most demand at this point is going to be our starter homes, probably let’s just say starting at $150,000 to under $300,000. We are seeing some increases in sales from $300,000 to $400.000. And then just kind of our typical norm I would say for anything above 500. But still are moving,” said Raymond Roberts, owner of Wyben Homes in Amarillo and Texas Panhandle Home Builders Association 2020 president.
Amarillo is struggling with infrastructure being affordable according to Roberts, so most of the building is happening outside of Amarillo with local building companies.
“The outskirts seems to be our busiest. Now I know personally probably, that’s where we’re doing most of our building. As we try to stay consistent in town, we are seeing more of our business outside city limits,” said Roberts.
According to the Amarillo Economy October 2020 report from the Amarillo National Bank, residential sales are up at 48 housing units compared to 36 housing units one year ago.
Amarillo National Bank’s Senior Vice President and Senior Investment Officer sees lower interest rates as a major force behind the building boom.
“The Fed cut interest rates dramatically earlier this year in reaction to COVID-19. As a result, mortgage lending is booming. Folks have capitalized on these low interest rates to refinance their mortgages and to buy new homes with lower payments than a year ago. On the other hand the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has resulted in some businesses being a little more cautious,” said Matt Ramsey, senior vice president and senior investment officer at Amarillo National Bank.
According to Happy State Bank, “We are continuing to see strong demand from our builders even in the face of increased prices in raw materials. Material prices are generally up across the board with the most significant increases being in lumber prices,” said Scott Lewis, EVP-senior lending officer at Happy State Bank in Amarillo.
And that affects prices.
“As a result we are seeing cost increases of 5-10 percent on average for houses being built today versus six months ago,” said Lewis.
They also see a 50 percent or more increase in lumber prices and sheet goods.
“Dimensional lumber prices (2x4′s 2x6′s 2x12′s etc.) have more than doubled and sheet goods (Plywood and OSB) have seen increases of 50 percent or more,” said Lewis.
Texas Panhandle Home Builders Association predicts businesses will stay busy because of interest rates but will possibly see a change at the end of this year to the start of next year.
