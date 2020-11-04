24 Potter County inmates test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today a number of inmates in the Potter County Detention Center has been tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Potter County new release, out of 492 inmates in the jail, 24 have been tested positive and five staff are included.
Potter County Detention Center is in contact with The Health Department, and are advised that they are doing all they can correctly.
The detention center have been sanitizing the jail on a regular basis and have been medical checking all that are positive and watching their health.
According to the news release, all employees have been wearing masks since the beginning of the pandemic and have excluded all non-essential folks from the jail.
They have been having zoom hearings and pleas since the pandemic.
Randall County Spokesman Sgt. Hank Blanchard said no inmates in their facility have been tested positive for COVID-19.
However, a mix of jailers and patrol deputies are not working because of it. Sgt. Blanchard estimated seven or eight tested positive, while about an equal amount are currently in quarantine due to exposure.
