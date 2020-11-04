Officials: Woman wanted on 3 probation violations for aggravated assault

VIDEO: Officials: Woman wanted on 3 probation violations for aggravated assault
By Bailie Myers | November 4, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 12:21 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on three probation violations for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

22-year-old Brooklyn Marie Turner is 5-foot-10, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Information on her location can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800. For a chance at a cash reward, anonymous tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

This week's Wanted Wednesday fugitive is being sought for a Probation Violation for three counts of Aggravated Assault...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

