Officials: Woman wanted on 3 probation violations for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on three probation violations for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
22-year-old Brooklyn Marie Turner is 5-foot-10, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Information on her location can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800. For a chance at a cash reward, anonymous tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
