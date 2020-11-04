Officials investigating homicide of 45-year-old woman in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.
On Nov. 1, deputies responded to a 911 call about a woman who had been shot.
Deputies responded to a home on Old Ranch Road in rural Randall County where the body of 45-year-old Wynona Karolyn Foss was found.
Investigators from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit and Texas Rangers responded.
A juvenile suspect is currently in custody.
Officials say the death is considered a homicide and is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.